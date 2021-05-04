Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 16.7%

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.7 days.

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock remained flat at $$21.80 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $21.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit