Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Drops By 23.8%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 70,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,636. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

