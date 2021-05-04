Short Interest in Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Expands By 24.4%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Dream Unlimited stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRUNF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

