Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Grows By 35.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 179,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter.

