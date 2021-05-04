Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 27.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 21,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $69.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000.

