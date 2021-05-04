Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Drops By 14.9%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 9,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,390.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

