Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Grows By 41.8%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 542,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,583,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,497,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.