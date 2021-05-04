Short Interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Rises By 42.2%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,530,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 32,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 151.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 29.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 129.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

GNUS stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Genius Brands International has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

