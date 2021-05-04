Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Grows By 39.7%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 31st total of 604,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

HDSN opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 189.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

