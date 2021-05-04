Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 16.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,861.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

