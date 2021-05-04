Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 16.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 1,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,861.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Separately, Danske lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

