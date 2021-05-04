Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Drops By 26.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:INVE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 219,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

