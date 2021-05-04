Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Decreases By 25.9%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 76,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,128. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.