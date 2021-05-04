Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Grows By 32.7%

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,751. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit