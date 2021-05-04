Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Grows By 32.7%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:IVAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,751. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

