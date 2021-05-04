Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declines By 15.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 127,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

JOUT traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,955 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

