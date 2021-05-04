Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Increases By 27.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of Keyence stock traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, reaching $488.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589. Keyence has a 1 year low of $345.36 and a 1 year high of $587.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

