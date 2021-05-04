Short Interest in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Increases By 24.5%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 550,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KNL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 1,116,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

