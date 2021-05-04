Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Decreases By 16.0%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 230,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

