Short Interest in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Declines By 21.5%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MTL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

