Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Decreases By 15.5%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NAVB stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

