Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Declines By 19.6%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

NLTX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 193,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,905. The company has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,697 shares of company stock worth $342,906 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

