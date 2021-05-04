Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 27.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $544.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

