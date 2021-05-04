Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Expands By 21.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROMJF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rubicon Organics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

