Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Grows By 20.7%

May 4th, 2021

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.7 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.73. Symrise has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

