Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Grows By 30.5%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SYNL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,921. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%.

In other news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

