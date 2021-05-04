Short Interest in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Decreases By 24.4%

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 30,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter.

SRV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

