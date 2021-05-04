Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Grows By 36.6%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNWWF opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The North West has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

NNWWF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

