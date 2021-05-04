Short Interest in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Drops By 16.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 679,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

PNTG stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. 121,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,063. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

