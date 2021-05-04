Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Rises By 30.1%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,893. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

