Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Decreases By 21.4%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 777,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

