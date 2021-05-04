Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 26.4%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBRBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.