Short Interest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expands By 38.3%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $264.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.17.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

