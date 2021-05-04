Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $479,000 in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $200,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:U opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

