Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

