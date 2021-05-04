SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

Shares of SIBN traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $1,984,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

