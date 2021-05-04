Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $36,376.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

