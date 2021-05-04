Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.87 million-$179.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.45 million.
Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 664,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
