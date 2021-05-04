Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.87 million-$179.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.45 million.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. 664,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.