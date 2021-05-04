SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $189.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

