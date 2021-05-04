Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

