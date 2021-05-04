Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

SIXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87.

About Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

