Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.86.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$11.89 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

