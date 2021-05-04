Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,313. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.36. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

