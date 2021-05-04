SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

