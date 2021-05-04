SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $361.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

