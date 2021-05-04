Smartshare Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $170,930.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

