Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.07.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $223.69 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock valued at $295,079,699. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

