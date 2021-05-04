Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE IPOD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 425,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $18.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

