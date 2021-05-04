SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 1.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $163,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.89.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock traded down $38.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $286.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

