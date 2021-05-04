SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SEDG traded down $38.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.07. 163,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,693. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.89.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

