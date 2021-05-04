SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $322.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.89.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $30.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

