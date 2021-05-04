SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarEdge Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $39.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.83. 159,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,693. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.89.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

